[SBS Star] TIME Selects the Best K-pop Groups Everyone Should Know About

American weekly magazine TIME has selected K-pop groups that everyone should know about.With 2018 Olympic Winter Games taking place in PyeongChang, many people around the world are drawing attention to Korea.As a result, TIME has chosen six best K-pop groups for K-pop beginners that currently claim the highest popularity, with top ranking on domestic music charts and potential to cross over into the U.S. market.On February 9, TIME wrote, "K-pop is one of the most successful genres in the world, fostering a seemingly endless stream of new talent and mobilizing millions of fans on social media daily."The groups that made it on the list are BTS, TWICE, EXO, Red Velvet, iKON, and SEVENTEEN.TIME complimented the groups by saying, "Their catchy beats transcend language, and the elaborate music videos that accompany them are feats of choreography well worth watching."Here are the latest music videos of the six best K-pop groups selected by TIME.1. BTS2. TWICE3. EXO4. Red Velvet5. iKON6. SEVENTEEN(SBS Star)