[SBS Star] VIDEO: Watch Red Velvet As If You Are Bewitched by Them

K-pop girl group Red Velvet has returned with 'Bad Boy' just in two months after its song 'Peek-A-Boo'.On February 4 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', Red Velvet performed to 'Bad Boy', which is the title track of its repackaged second album 'The Perfect Red Velvet' released on January 29.During opening of the show, Red Velvet was invited to have a brief interview with the hosts of 'Inkigayo'―NCT127's DOYOUNG, BLACKPINK's JISOO and GOT7's JINYOUNG.JISOO asked, "Please tell us how you feel about your title song doing so well already."IRENE replied, "We were able to release 'Bad Boy' this soon, because many people liked 'Peek-A-Boo'. I really hope everyone likes our new song."After that, the members were asked to demonstrate the best part of 'Bad Boy' dance for 10 seconds.The group's cute and sexy dance moves instantly captivated the audience.'Bad Boy' is a groovy, hip-hop based R&B song and expresses the dangerous relationship between man and woman.Check out their mesmerizing performance below!Don't miss out on watching the interview as well!(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)