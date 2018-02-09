SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Jung Suk Won Gets Arrested for Illicit Drug Use
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Jung Suk Won Gets Arrested for Illicit Drug Use

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.02.09 13:44 수정 2018.02.09 13:54 조회 재생수143
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Jung Suk Won Gets Arrested for Illicit Drug Use
Korean actor Jung Suk Won, also widely known as singer Baek Z Young's husband was arrested for drug use.

On February 9, Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency announced that Jung Suk Won was arrested without warrant at Incheon International Airport on February 8 for using illicit drugs, and is presently being examined by the police.

JUNG SUK WON
In responds to the announcement, Jung Suk Won's management agency C-JeS Entertainment officially stated, "Jung Suk Won is currently being investigated by the police in regard to the use of illicit drugs during his trip in Australia last week."

They added, "We would like to ask you to refrain from writing speculative articles, as he is still being examined and nothing has been confirmed yet. We will be updating the news after the police releases an official statement with the result."

Jung Suk Won used to work as a stunt man before debuting as an actor in KBS2's drama 'Beautiful Days' in 2007.

Jung Suk Won and Baek Z Young got married in 2013 after dating for about three years, and Baek Z Young gave birth to a baby girl in May 2017.

JUNG SUK WON
(Lee Narin, Credit= 'cjesseokwon' Facebook, SBS funE)

(SBS Star)     
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
2018 평창올림픽특집 8뉴스 편성안내

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
공지사항 [채용] 마부작침 데이터 저널리스트 모집
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 박정훈|
  • 방송관련문의 02)2061-0006|
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의 02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbs@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호