[SBS Star] Jung Suk Won Gets Arrested for Illicit Drug Use

Korean actor Jung Suk Won, also widely known as singer Baek Z Young's husband was arrested for drug use.On February 9, Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency announced that Jung Suk Won was arrested without warrant at Incheon International Airport on February 8 for using illicit drugs, and is presently being examined by the police.In responds to the announcement, Jung Suk Won's management agency C-JeS Entertainment officially stated, "Jung Suk Won is currently being investigated by the police in regard to the use of illicit drugs during his trip in Australia last week."They added, "We would like to ask you to refrain from writing speculative articles, as he is still being examined and nothing has been confirmed yet. We will be updating the news after the police releases an official statement with the result."Jung Suk Won used to work as a stunt man before debuting as an actor in KBS2's drama 'Beautiful Days' in 2007.Jung Suk Won and Baek Z Young got married in 2013 after dating for about three years, and Baek Z Young gave birth to a baby girl in May 2017.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'cjesseokwon' Facebook, SBS funE)(SBS Star)