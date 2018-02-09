[SBS Star] NCT LUCAS Attends Kim So Hyun's Fan Signing Event Before Debut

K-pop boy group NCT's new member LUCAS was spotted attending actress Kim So Hyun's fan signing event before debut.Recently, NCT fans discovered a rare pre-debut footage of LUCAS at Kim So Hyun's fan signing event in LUCAS' home country, Hong Kong.In the video clip, LUCAS walks towards Kim So Hyun and hands over a paper bag with presents to her.Kim So Hyun smiles at him and signs her autograph while LUCAS stands shyly looking at the celebrity just like all other fans.NCT's management agency SM Entertainment recently announced that they are adding new members to NCT and unveiled LUCAS, JUNGWOO and KUN, bringing the total number of members to 18.On February 8, SM Entertainment revealed a mysterious teaser video clip, 'NCTmentary EP1. Dream Lab'.In the video clip, some sort of sleep experiment is carried out, and the video states that the members of NCT are all connected through dreams.NCT is planning to release a new album in March, but the date has yet to be confirmed.(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS funE, 'wow_kimsohyun' Instagram, 'SMROOKIES' Facebook, 'SMTOWN' YouTube)(SBS Star)