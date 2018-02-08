SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Yoona Shows How Much She Adores SEULGI
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Yoona Shows How Much She Adores SEULGI

작성 2018.02.08
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Yoona Shows How Much She Adores SEULGI
K-pop girl group Girl's Generation's Yoona has shown her love towards her labelmate Red Velvet's SEULGI.

On February 8, pictures and video clips of the two celebrities hugging each other were uploaded on an online community.

These were taken by fans at a fashion event that Yoona and SEULGI attended on the previous day.

In the released photos and video clips, Yoona goes over to SEULGI and hugs her right after she sees SEULGI.

Yoona, SEULGI
Then, Yoona whispers something in SEULGI's ear and SEULGI nods, leaning against Yoona's shoulder.

After they are seen hugging, they look at each other holding their hands as if they want to stay together for longer.

Yoona, SEULGI
Fans could tell how much Yoona adores SEULGI just by looking at the way she looked at SEULGI.

The warmth created by Yoona was delivered to their fans, warming their cold winter day.

Yoona, SEULGI
Meanwhile, Yoona appears as a new part-timer on JTBC's variety show 'Hyori's Home Stay', and SEULGI is actively promoting her group's new song 'Bad Boy' with other members of her group Red Velvet.

Watch the video clip of the two warmly hugging each other below!
 

(Lee Narin, Credit= Kim Hyun-chul/SBS funE, '퓨리' YouTube)

(SBS Star)    
