[SBS Star] Who are True Friends of Red Velvet from K-pop Girl Groups?

K-pop girl group Red Velvet was on SBS LOVE FM 'Kim Chang Ryul's Old School' as the guest of the week.From this episode aired on February 7, Red Velvet released several accounts of their private lives.First, IRENE talked about her relationship with JENNIE from another uprising K-pop girl group BLACKPINK in response to the listener's question of her relationship with JENNIE captured during the music awards ceremony at the end of last year.IRENE said, "We went to the same hair salon. JENNIE came up and talked to me first. That's how we got close."She continued, "Although we can't meet often since we're all busy, we do have meals together and call each other sometimes."YERI, the youngest member of Red Velvet, also bragged her relationship with Taeyeon from Girls' Generation and female singer-songwriter IU.She said, "I am close to Taeyeon and IU. I often go to Taeyeon's house and have sleepovers. But for food, because we're all lazy, we just get deliveries."YERI added, "I am also interested in composing and writing lyrics. That's how I got to interact with IU, and became close to her."SEULGI and WENDY picked JISOO from BLACKPINK and SEJEONG from gugudan as their close friends from the K-pop girl groups.Besides their unanticipated relationship with the K-pop celebrities, the members of Red Velvet were also eager to get driver license as their goal of the year.YERI, in particular, was very enthusiastic to get the license since she just turned into 20 in Korean age.She said, "I really wanted to drive since I was very little. It's been a long time since I have promised to get the license, but I still don't have it."She continued, "Because none of us have the driving license, I am very eager to get one with my members as soon as possible."From the episode, the members of Red Velvet also talked about their responses right after they heard their title track 'Bad Boy'.Although IRENE said she was worried at first since it was not the genre that they usually did, she was satisfied as she recorded the song and practiced the dance.Following IRENE, SEULGI and YERI said, "We loved the song as soon as we heard it. It was fun, and we expected people would love it."When DJ Kim talked about the music video and comments from Billboard, members seemed very shy.Red Velvet responded, "I think it's because of the filters and effects added after the video was taken. The video looked amazing by the time it was fully edited."Meanwhile, Red Velvet released their second repackaged album 'The Perfect Red Velvet' with the title track 'Bad Boy'.The song topped on various major music charts in Korea such as Genie, Naver Music, Melon, and Bugs.The title track 'Bad Boy' expresses the dangerous relationship between men and women and has garnered attention from the public with its exotic melody and dance.(Credit= SBS LOVE FM Kim Chang Ryul's Old School, 'BLACKPINKOFFCIAL' 'gu9udan' 'iu.loen' Facebook, 'Red Velvet' 'Taeyeon' Official Website)(SBS Star)