[SBS Star] VIDEO: TARGET's Stage at SBS MTV 'The Show'!

K-pop boy band TARGET filled the stage with powerful performance after its debut in Korea.On February 6, TARGET performed its debut song 'Awake' on SBS MTV 'The Show' with energetic dance.'Awake', which is the title track of the group's first mini album 'Alive' released on January 24, bases the song with simple hip-hop beat.On top of this trendy, catchy rhythm, the harmony of orchestra further adds vibrancy of the song.Along this urban, modern beat, TARGET brightened the stage by having outstanding, energetic, and impressive dance.Before its debut in Korea, TARGET has already debuted in Japan in 2017.The group successfully launched 'ZEPP' Tour, visited Tokyo, Sapporo, Osaka, and Nagoya of Japan, and recorded selling 40,000 albums.With strong core fandom in Japan, TARGET successfully performs in Korea.Check out TARGET's stage at 'The Show'!(Credit= Kim Hyun-chul/SBS funE, SBS MTV The Show)(SBS Star)