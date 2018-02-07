SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: JBJ's Mesmerizing Performance at SBS MTV 'The Show'!
[SBS Star] VIDEO: JBJ's Mesmerizing Performance at SBS MTV 'The Show'!

작성 2018.02.07
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: JBJs Mesmerizing Performance at SBS MTV The Show!
An uprising K-pop boy group JBJ performed their new track 'My Flower'!

On February 6 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', JBJ filled the stage with the title song of their second mini album 'True Colors' released on January 17.JBJAlthough it has not been a long time since their comeback, JBJ was elected as one of the candidates for the artist of the week and showed their grown popularity as a group.

Unlike the first mini album 'Fantasy' that accentuated mysterious, calm, and serious aspects of the group, 'True Colors' freely expresses vivid, lively images of JBJ.JBJThe title track 'My Flower' begins with beautiful playing of piano, and as the song reaches its climax, the hook is changed into reggae tone and mixes various genres of music.

This new pop track shoots for JBJ's musical success, and here it is!
 

(Credit= SBS funE, SBS MTV The Show)

(SBS Star)  
