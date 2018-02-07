[SBS Star] BTS V·Park Seo Jun·Park Hyung Sik Go on a Trip Together

Korean actor Park Seo Jun revealed a photo of him with actor Park Hyung Sik and K-pop boy group BTS' member V on a trip together.On February 6, Park Seo Jun posted a picture on his social media account with the caption, "I would like to thank the lady who took the picture for us. Let's go home now."In the picture, three men stand with the ocean in the background.The picture is taken against the light, so it is hard to tell who those three men are, but fans recognized who they were right away.The three men in the picture are Park Seo Jun, Park Hyung Sik and BTS V.Despite their busy schedule, they made time to go on a trip together.The three celebrities met during the shooting of KBS2's drama 'Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth' in 2016, and are maintaining their strong friendship until now.Last December, Park Seo Jun and Park Hyung Sik were spotted at BTS' concert to support V as well.Currently, Park Seo Jun appears on tvN's variety show 'Youn's Kitchen 2'Park Hyung Sik has confirmed to take a role in a new drama KBS 'Suits' while BTS V is preparing for a comeback with his group in the beginning of this year.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'bn_sj2013' Instagram, Online Community)(SBS Star)