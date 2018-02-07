[SBS Star] Backstreet Boys Want to Invite BTS to Their Concert?

Popular '90s American boy group Backstreet Boys gave a shout out to BTS on its social media account.On February 6, Backstreet Boys interacted with its fans by answering the questions received via Twitter.One fan asked to share the members' views on BTS with the tweet, "What do you think of BTS? They've been listening to your songs when they were growing up and admire you!".On behalf of the group, Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter replied, "Just so you know, we're huge fans of BTS. We love them. Actually (Steve) Aoki played us one of their songs that hasn't been released. It's a remix he did in the studio, because we're doing something with Aoki as well."He then added, "We actually want to invite the guys(BTS) to our show in Vegas."Back in November 2017, BTS' RM also mentioned Backstreet Boys during his interview with Access Hollywood, "We've been listening to Backstreet Boys when we were young. Even our parents who are in their 50s know the name (of Backstreet Boys). It's actually an honor to be compared with Backstreet Boys."(Credit= 'backstreetboys' Twitter, 'bangtan.official' Facebook)(SBS Star)