[SBS Star] VIDEO: gugudan's Comeback Performances at SBS MTV 'The Show'!
[SBS Star] VIDEO: gugudan's Comeback Performances at SBS MTV 'The Show'!

One of the uprising K-pop girl groups, gugudan is back as mature, charismatic, powerful women with their new title track 'The Boots'!

On February 6 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', gugudan had its comeback stage with 'The Boots' and 'Lovesick'.

gugudan has recently released their second single album 'Act.4 Cait Sith' on February 1, but the previous teaser images released from January 19 caught the eyes of the public beforehand as the members removed traces of their image as innocent and pure girls.

This album was inspired by the story of 'Puss in Boots' and intends to disclose the members' engaging change as powerful cat women with black velvet costumes, a pair of long boots, and hat with a feather on the side.

The catchy rhythm, whistles, and strong beat accentuate the compelling singing of the song with the members' beautiful voice.gugudanThe other comeback stage was revealed with the side track 'Lovesick'.

From the performance, gugudan unveiled their charms as lively girls with the lyrics drawing the pain of love along comfortable yet rhythmic mid-tempo beat.
 

Check out their title track 'The Boots'!
 

And the charms of innocent girls with 'Lovesick'.

(Credit= SBS MTV The Show)

(SBS Star) 
