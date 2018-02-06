SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Lee Hyun Woo Releases a Single Before Enlisting in the Military
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Lee Hyun Woo Releases a Single Before Enlisting in the Military

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.02.06 18:21 조회 재생수31
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Lee Hyun Woo Releases a Single Before Enlisting in the Military
Korean actor Lee Hyun Woo will be releasing a digital single 'Twenty-six'.

On February 6, Lee Hyun Woo's management agency, CONTENT Y has announced that 'Twenty-six' will be released on February 7.

The news was unexpectedly announced and fans are thrilled to receive a special gift from the actor as he is soon to be enlisting in the military.

Lee Hyun Woo
'Twenty-six' is an acoustic hip-hop song, which highlights Lee Hyun Woo's soft tone of voice.

The song was initially revealed to his fans during his fan meeting on February 3.

▶ [SBS Star] Lee Hyun Woo's Last Fan Meeting Before His Enlistment

Lee Hyun Woo has constantly shown his talents not only on screen, but also in music.

Lee Hyun Woo
The actor has previously taken part in singing for original sound tracks of the movie 'Secretly Greatly' and tvN's drama 'The Liar and His Lover'.

Furthermore, he has released a collaboration song with Louie of Geeks titled 'Your Face', and 'It's a Lie', 'Feel So Good' with Obroject.

Meanwhile, the actor is preparing himself to enlist in the army to serve the mandatory duty from February 19.

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS funE, 'hihyunwoo' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
공지사항 [채용] 마부작침 데이터 저널리스트 모집
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 박정훈|
  • 방송관련문의 02)2061-0006|
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의 02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbs@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호