[SBS Star] VIDEO: gugudan's Comeback Special at SBS Inkigayo!



Here's the stage for the title track 'The Boots'!



K-pop girl group gugudan is finally back as mature women with 'The Boots'!'The Boots', which is the title track of gugudan's second single album 'Act.4 Cait Sith', has grabbed the public's attention right after the release of the group's previous teaser images from January 19.The album, which was inspired by the story of 'Puss in Boots', primarily exposes the members' change as perfect cat women with black costumes, a pair of long boots, and hat with a feather on the side.The strong beat along engaging whistles catches the eyes of the audience and maximizes the powerful singing of the song.On this day, gugudan also had another comeback stage with the side track 'Lovesick'.From the stage, gugudan completely changed their outfits and disclosed their charms as innocent pure girls with the lyrics vividly expressing the pain of love along rhythmic, comfortable sound under mid-tempo beat.And the virtuous charms of gugudan with 'Lovesick'.Stay tuned for gugudan's incredible performances!(Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)