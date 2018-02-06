[SBS Star] BTS to Launch Another Mobile Game 'BTS WORLD'

NETMARBLE's Chairman Bang Joon-hyuk stated, "We will have over 10,000 exclusive photos and 100 video clips available in the game. BTS members took photos, acted the segments, and recorded the OST exclusively for the game. It is a remarkable attempt of convergence of a game and other cultures."
Previously on January 18, BTS launched a rhythm mobile game 'SUPERSTAR BTS' with DALCOMSOFT, which allows the users to play rhythmic games based on BTS' hit songs.
