[SBS Star] BTS to Launch Another Mobile Game 'BTS WORLD'
[SBS Star] BTS to Launch Another Mobile Game 'BTS WORLD'

작성 2018.02.06 16:16
World-famous K-pop act BTS is confirmed to launch its second mobile game.
 

 
On February 6, Korean game company NETMARBLE announced that it will launch a new cinematic game called 'BTS WORLD' in collaboration with BTS.BTS WORLDBTS WORLD'BTS WORLD' is a cinematic game in which users will be the manager of BTS members in the game.
BTS WORLDNETMARBLE's Chairman Bang Joon-hyuk stated, "We will have over 10,000 exclusive photos and 100 video clips available in the game. BTS members took photos, acted the segments, and recorded the OST exclusively for the game. It is a remarkable attempt of convergence of a game and other cultures."

Previously on January 18, BTS launched a rhythm mobile game 'SUPERSTAR BTS' with DALCOMSOFT, which allows the users to play rhythmic games based on BTS' hit songs.

(Credit= Yonhap News Agency, 'netmarble' 'bangtan.official' Facebook) 

(SBS Star)   
