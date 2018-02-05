[SBS Star] VIDEO: BoA is Back with 'NEGA DOLA' on Inkigayo!

K-pop artist BoA has finally returned with her new song 'NEGA DOLA' on SBS 'Inkigayo'.On February 4 episode of 'Inkigayo', BoA had her comeback stage with her latest song 'NEGA DOLA', which was released on January 31.Not only she has shown her powerful dance moves, but also demonstrated her flawless singing skills.Before her performance, the program's hosts―GOT7's JINYOUNG, BLACKPINK's JISOO and NCT127's DOYOUNG asked which nickname she liked the most.The singer responded, "I'm very familiar with the nickname 'The Star of Asia', but it is hard to choose one, as there are so many of them."'NEGA DOLA' is a hip-hop-influenced dance song featuring a blend of Latin-flavored guitar sounds and synths, while it lyrically touches upon concerns of a woman struggling due to an obsessive man.Check out BoA's eye-catching 'NEGA DOLA' performance below.(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS 'Inkigayo')(SBS Star)