[SBS Star] BIGBANG SEUNGRI Says G-DRAGON is the Perfect Leader
작성 2018.02.05
K-pop boy group BIGBANG's youngest member SEUNGRI spoke about his love life and how he felt towards BIGBANG's leader G-DRAGON.

On February 3 episode of JTBC 'Knowing Brothers', BIGBANG's SEUNGRI and his label mates, iKON's members featured as guests.

SEUNGRI
During the Q&A session, SEUNGRI talked about TAEYANG and Min Hyorin's wedding, "TAEYANG asked me to do my best when singing a song at his wedding."

Then, SEUNGRI was asked about his thoughts on marriage, and he responded, "I have no plans to get married just yet. It's not easy to date someone as I constantly have to leave Korea to go to Japan for promotion."

When asked if other members of BIGBANG were currently dating, the singer said, "No one is currently dating in BIGBANG at the moment, except TAEYANG."

SEUNGRI
As the Q&A session went on, iKON's leader B.I asked SEUNGRI what G-DRAGON meant to him.

Without hesitation, SEUNGRI said, "I believe G-DRAGON is the perfect leader for BIGBANG. Our group experienced lots of ups and downs, but G-DRAGON was the one who made us stick together in the end. G-DRAGON spends majority of his time in Jeju Island these days. I wanted to have dinner and a few drinks with him, but he said he wanted to draw me. So, he sat me down and drew me looking cool and all. Then, he suddenly covered the drawing in black paint."

SEUNGRI
The singer continued, "I asked him what that meant, and he said that I was behind that black paint, and that I should always look inside of myself. At that moment, I honestly thought he was really artistic. After coming back home, I hung the drawing on the wall. Every time I look at that drawing, I think about the glamorous self behind the black paint as G-DRAGON noted."

Meanwhile, SEUNGRI is preparing for his comeback as a solo artist.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'seungriseyo' Instagram, JTBC 'Knowing Brothers') 

(SBS Star)  
