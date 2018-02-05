SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Lee Hyun Woo's Last Fan Meeting Before His Enlistment
작성 2018.02.05 14:59
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Lee Hyun Woos Last Fan Meeting Before His Enlistment
Actor Lee Hyun Woo announced his military enlistment date during his last fan meeting.

On February 3, Lee Hyun Woo held his first solo fan meeting '2018 Lee Hyun Woo Fan Meeting-Hyun Woo Inside' to say goodbye to his fans ahead of his upcoming enlistment.
Lee Hyun WooDuring the fan meeting which lasted more than 3 hours, Lee Hyun Woo answered fans' questions about his previous projects and took a time to look back on his acting career, sharing the cherished memories together.
Lee Hyun WooThe actor also impressed his fans by singing multiple songs live on the stage, showcasing his outstanding vocal skills.
Lee Hyun WooFellow actors Park Seo Jun and Woo Do Hwan made a surprise appearance as guests, to commemorate Lee's first fan meeting together and to give a proper send off to their friend.

The two actors also asked teasing questions to Lee Hyun Woo on behalf of Lee's fans, showing their close friendship.
Lee Hyun WooRight before wrapping up the fan meeting, Lee Hyun Woo also revealed that he will be enlisting in the army on February 19.

Lee Hyun Woo said, "Although I'm still lacking in many ways, I'm going to work hard to grow more, so that I can show my positive vibes to all of you. Please continue to keep an eye on me. I will greet you again in the near future with a better version of myself. Thank you so much."
Lee Hyun WooLee Hyun Woo is expected to begin his 5-week basic military training at the Forward Recruit Training Battalion located in Paju, Gyeonggi-do.

(Credit= SBS funE, 'contenty_official' Instagram)

(SBS Star)   
