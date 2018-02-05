SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Suzy's Comeback Special at SBS Inkigayo!
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Suzy's Comeback Special at SBS Inkigayo!

One of the most popular celebrities active in both singing and acting, Suzy finally showed up at SBS Inkigayo with beautiful and mesmerizing performances of her title track 'Holiday (feat.DPR LIVE)' and the modern pop style side track 'SObeR' on February 4.

Before she stood as a solo artist, she had time with the MCs of the program and reflected how she felt for her comeback.
 

When one of the MCs asked her, "It's been three years since you were on screen as a singer. How do you feel?".
 
Suzy answered with excitement, "I missed the stage so much. It's been a while since I was here as a singer, so I am really glad to be back."

Suzy continued with smiles, "for my holiday, I just eat whatever I want, and take sleep whenever I want. Recently, I have been spending my time listening to the song 'Holiday'."

'Holiday (feat.DPR LIVE)' is a laid-back R&B style song as the title track of Suzy's second mini album 'Faces of Love', released on January 29.

The album is special to her fans and Suzy since it's been a year after Suzy has released her first solo album 'Yes? No?'.

It was also reported that Suzy took parts in both composing and writing lyrics for the songs.
 

Here's the title track of her album, 'Holiday (feat. DPR LIVE)'!
 

And the modern urban pop styled side track 'SObeR'.

Check out Suzy's comeback stages at SBS Inkigayo, and stay tuned!

(Credit= SBS Inkigayo)

(SBS Star) 
