SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] TWICE Meets Camila Cabello in Japan!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] TWICE Meets Camila Cabello in Japan!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.02.05 11:08 수정 2018.02.05 11:15 조회 재생수58
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] TWICE Meets Camila Cabello in Japan!
K-pop girl group TWICE struck its signature 'TT' pose together with pop diva Camila Cabello.

On February 2, TWICE shared a photo taken with Camila Cabello on its official social media account.

The photo shows 9 members of TWICE dressed up in red outfits as they pose with the Cuban-American singer.
TWICE JapanThey all hold their hands up to their face to pose 'TT' sign from TWICE's hit song 'TT', while Camila Cabello appears to be holding TWICE's album.
TWICE JapanTWICE and Camila Cabello both attended Japan's renowned music program, TV Asahi's 'MUSIC STATION' on the same day.
TWICE Japan
While Camila Cabello performed to her worldwide hit song 'Havana', TWICE performed to its new track 'Candy Pop' for the first time at a TV program.
TWICE JapanMeanwhile, TWICE officially releases its second Japanese single 'Candy Pop' on February 7.

(Credit= 'JYPETWICE_JAPAN' Twitter, 'MUSIC STATION' Official Website)

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
공지사항 [채용] 마부작침 데이터 저널리스트 모집
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 박정훈|
  • 방송관련문의 02)2061-0006|
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의 02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbs@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호