[SBS Star] TWICE Meets Camila Cabello in Japan!

K-pop girl group TWICE struck its signature 'TT' pose together with pop diva Camila Cabello.On February 2, TWICE shared a photo taken with Camila Cabello on its official social media account.The photo shows 9 members of TWICE dressed up in red outfits as they pose with the Cuban-American singer.They all hold their hands up to their face to pose 'TT' sign from TWICE's hit song 'TT', while Camila Cabello appears to be holding TWICE's album.TWICE and Camila Cabello both attended Japan's renowned music program, TV Asahi's 'MUSIC STATION' on the same day.While Camila Cabello performed to her worldwide hit song 'Havana', TWICE performed to its new track 'Candy Pop' for the first time at a TV program.Meanwhile, TWICE officially releases its second Japanese single 'Candy Pop' on February 7.(Credit= 'JYPETWICE_JAPAN' Twitter, 'MUSIC STATION' Official Website)(SBS Star)