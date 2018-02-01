SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] NU'EST W to Hold Its First Concert in March
[SBS Star] NU'EST W to Hold Its First Concert in March

K-pop boy group NU'EST's sub-unit NU'EST W will be holding its first-ever exclusive concert soon.

On February 1 at midnight KST, NU'EST W unveiled the official poster image on its social media platforms.
NU'EST WIt is the group's first exclusive concert since its debut in 2012, which makes the concert even more meaningful to the members as well as the fans.
NU'EST WNU'EST W's management agency PLEDIS Entertainment stated, "NU'EST W will hold its 3-day concert 'NU'EST W CONCERT DOUBLE YOU IN SEOUL' on March 16 to 18, at Olympic Park SK Handball Gymnasium in Seoul."

The agency commented, "The members will bring unforgettable memories to the fans through their never-before-seen performances and unique solo stages."
NU'EST WAs one of its members Hwang Min Hyun is currently promoting under a project group Wanna One, NU'EST's JR, Aron, Baekho and Ren are currently actively promoting under the sub-unit called NU'EST W.
NU'EST WTicket sales for 'NU'EST W CONCERT DOUBLE YOU IN SEOUL' open on February 13 for fan club L.O.Λ.E's members, and on February 19 for the general public.

(Credit= 'nuestnews' Twitter)

(SBS Star)     
