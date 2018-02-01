SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BIGBANG SEUNGRI's Solo Comeback has been Confirmed!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] BIGBANG SEUNGRI's Solo Comeback has been Confirmed!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.02.01 11:01 조회 재생수151
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BIGBANG SEUNGRIs Solo Comeback has been Confirmed!
K-pop boy group BIGBANG's youngest member SEUNGRI is working on his solo comeback.

On January 31, SEUNGRI shared a clip of himself performing his previous solo track 'Gotta Talk to U' in 2013.

Along with the clip, SEUNGRI wrote, "How many years has it been? I look so young..." with hashtag '#Working on my solo track' '#It's hard' 'Let's keep it up though'.
BIGBANG SEUNGRIThe CEO of his management agency, YG Entertainment's Yang Hyun Suk, also confirmed SEUNGRI's upcoming comeback.

On his personal social media account, Yang Hyun Suk wrote, "I ordered SEUNGRI's solo album preparation. From a party boy to a solo artist. From the club to the stage. The callow maknae(the youngest) turned out to be the most trustworthy hoobae(junior artist)."
BIGBANG SEUNGRIThe last time SEUNGRI promoted as a solo artist was back in 2013, when he released his second solo mini album 'Let's Talk about Love'.
BIGBANG SEUNGRIStay tuned for more updates on SEUNGRI's epic comeback!

(Credit= 'seungriseyo' Instagram, 'BIGBANG' Facebook)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
공지사항 [채용] 마부작침 데이터 저널리스트 모집
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 박정훈|
  • 방송관련문의 02)2061-0006|
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의 02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbs@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호