[SBS Star] BIGBANG SEUNGRI's Solo Comeback has been Confirmed!

K-pop boy group BIGBANG's youngest member SEUNGRI is working on his solo comeback.On January 31, SEUNGRI shared a clip of himself performing his previous solo track 'Gotta Talk to U' in 2013.Along with the clip, SEUNGRI wrote, "How many years has it been? I look so young..." with hashtag '#Working on my solo track' '#It's hard' 'Let's keep it up though'.The CEO of his management agency, YG Entertainment's Yang Hyun Suk, also confirmed SEUNGRI's upcoming comeback.On his personal social media account, Yang Hyun Suk wrote, "I ordered SEUNGRI's solo album preparation. From a party boy to a solo artist. From the club to the stage. The callow maknae(the youngest) turned out to be the most trustworthy hoobae(junior artist)."The last time SEUNGRI promoted as a solo artist was back in 2013, when he released his second solo mini album 'Let's Talk about Love'.Stay tuned for more updates on SEUNGRI's epic comeback!(Credit= 'seungriseyo' Instagram, 'BIGBANG' Facebook)(SBS Star)