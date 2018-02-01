[SBS Star] EXO Tops Japan's Oricon Chart with 'COUNTDOWN'

K-pop boy group EXO took the #1 spot on Japan's Oricon Daily Album chart.On January 31, EXO dropped its first Japanese full album 'COUNTDOWN'.On the first day of its release, the album immediately took over #1 on Oricon's Daily Album chart with estimated total sales of 62,061 physical copies.'COUNTDOWN' features the title track 'Electric Kiss' along with 9 more songs―including 'Love Me Right~romantic universe' 'Into My World' 'Lovin' You Mo'' and 'Cosmic Railway' and more.Meanwhile, EXO successfully held its fourth exclusive concert 'EXO PLANET #4 - The EℓyXiOn - in JAPAN' at Saitama Super Arena last week, and is expected to continue its concert tour at Kyocera Dome, Osaka on February 23 and 24.Check out EXO's 'Electric Kiss' music video below.(Credit= 'Oricon News' Official Website, 'exo_news_jp' Twitter, 'SMTOWN' YouTube)(SBS Star)