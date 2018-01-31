[SBS Star] 2PM Renews the Contract with JYP Entertainment

2PM has re-signed its contract with its current management agency, JYP Entertainment.On January 31, JYP Entertainment officially announced that they have renewed the contract with 2PM's members JUN. K, NICHKHUN, WOO YOUNG, JUNHO, and CHANSUNG.The agency said as TAECYEON has enlisted in the military last September before the end of the contract and currently serves the mandatory duty, the matter will be discussed with him after he discharges from the military.2PM first signed its contract with JYP Entertainment in 2008, then renewed the contract once in 2015.This is the group's second contract extension with JYP Entertainment, which proves its great relationship with the agency.The agency explained, "The members of 2PM expressed their strong desire to stay together as a group as long as they can. Starting off with TAECYEON, each member will enlist in the army one by one. After they all serve the duty in the army, they will return as one whole group with all members."A short while ago, 2PM's WOO YOUNG returned as a solo artist with a song 'Quit', and JUNHO also released a song titled 'Winter Sleep'.(Lee Narin, Credit= '2pm.jype' Facebook)(SBS Star)