[SBS Star] NCT Unveils 3 New Members; JUNGWOO, KUN and LUCAS!

K-pop boy group NCT adds 3 new members to the lineup, bringing the total number of members to 18.On January 31 at midnight KST, NCT's management agency SM Entertainment dropped a mysterious video entitled 'NCT 2018 Yearbook #1'.The video includes clips of NCT members―TAEYONG, JAEHYUN, JISUNG, TEN, RENJUN, YUTA, CHENLE, DOYOUNG, WINWIN, TAEIL, JENO, JAEMIN, JOHNNY, HAECHAN and MARK.In addition to the original members, SM's trainees (widely known as 'SMROOKIES') JUNGWOO, KUN and LUCAS were seen.Shortly after the video release, the three new members of NCT posted their handwritten letters on SMROOKIES' official social media account.Through the letters, JUNGWOO, KUN and LUCAS announced that they are finally making their debut by joining NCT and thanked the fans for their love and support.(Credit= 'SMTOWN' YouTube, 'smrookies' Instagram)(SBS Star)