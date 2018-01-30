[SBS Star] Red Velvet's 'Bad Boy' Tops Real Time Charts

K-pop girl group Red Velvet has swept the #1 spot on major domestic music charts with their new track 'Bad Boy'.On January 29 at 6PM KST, Red Velvet dropped its repackaged second album 'The Perfect Red Velvet'.The album features a new title track called 'Bad Boy', which quickly topped major real time charts―including Melon, Genie, Bugs, Soribada and Naver Music.The groovy, hip-hop based R&B title track captivated the listeners with the lyrics expressing the emotions of a girl and a boy being attracted to each other.During Red Velvet's comeback live showcase 'The Perfect Red Velvet Night' on the same day, the group's leader IRENE found out that the track reached #1 on various music charts.IRENE said, "I just found out that we reached #1 on music charts. This is all because of your love and support." and thanked their fans.Congratulations on your successful comeback, Red Velvet!(Credit= 'Red Velvet' V LIVE, 'SMTOWN' YouTube)(SBS Star)