[SBS Star] Red Velvet's 'Bad Boy' Tops Real Time Charts

On January 29 at 6PM KST, Red Velvet dropped its repackaged second album 'The Perfect Red Velvet'.
The album features a new title track called 'Bad Boy', which quickly topped major real time charts―including Melon, Genie, Bugs, Soribada and Naver Music.The groovy, hip-hop based R&B title track captivated the listeners with the lyrics expressing the emotions of a girl and a boy being attracted to each other.
During Red Velvet's comeback live showcase 'The Perfect Red Velvet Night' on the same day, the group's leader IRENE found out that the track reached #1 on various music charts.
IRENE said, "I just found out that we reached #1 on music charts. This is all because of your love and support." and thanked their fans.
Congratulations on your successful comeback, Red Velvet!
(Credit= 'Red Velvet' V LIVE, 'SMTOWN' YouTube)
(SBS Star)