[SBS Star] Red Velvet's 'Bad Boy' Tops Real Time Charts
[SBS Star] Red Velvet's 'Bad Boy' Tops Real Time Charts

작성 2018.01.30 10:07 조회 재생수53
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Red Velvets Bad Boy Tops Real Time Charts
K-pop girl group Red Velvet has swept the #1 spot on major domestic music charts with their new track 'Bad Boy'.
Red VelvetOn January 29 at 6PM KST, Red Velvet dropped its repackaged second album 'The Perfect Red Velvet'.

The album features a new title track called 'Bad Boy', which quickly topped major real time charts―including Melon, Genie, Bugs, Soribada and Naver Music.Red VelvetThe groovy, hip-hop based R&B title track captivated the listeners with the lyrics expressing the emotions of a girl and a boy being attracted to each other.
Red VelvetRed VelvetDuring Red Velvet's comeback live showcase 'The Perfect Red Velvet Night' on the same day, the group's leader IRENE found out that the track reached #1 on various music charts.

IRENE said, "I just found out that we reached #1 on music charts. This is all because of your love and support." and thanked their fans.

Congratulations on your successful comeback, Red Velvet!
 

(Credit= 'Red Velvet' V LIVE, 'SMTOWN' YouTube)

(SBS Star)    
