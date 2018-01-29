SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] EXO Mesmerizes Audience in Saitama, Japan!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] EXO Mesmerizes Audience in Saitama, Japan!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.01.29 17:11 수정 2018.01.29 17:45 조회 재생수94
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] EXO Mesmerizes Audience in Saitama, Japan!
K-pop boy group EXO has filled Saitama Super Arena with its bright silver light sticks.

On January 27 and 28, EXO successfully held its 4th concert tour 'EXO PLANET #4 - The EℓyXiOn - in JAPAN' at Saitama Super Arena.

All tickets for the show on both days were sold out and EXO managed to draw audience totaling 60 thousand people over the two days.

EXO
At the concert, EXO revealed its new songs 'Electric Kiss' and 'Cosmic Railway' from its upcoming first full album in Japan 'COUNTDOWN'.

EXO performed to total of 33 different songs for about 3 hours, including its Japan-released songs 'Ka-CHING!' 'Run This', and hit songs 'Monster' 'Ko Ko Bop' and many more.

EXO
On January 25, a supersized promotion 'EXO SHIBUYA JACK 2018' for EXO's first full album in Japan 'COUNTDOWN' had taken place in Shibuya, Japan, and LINE's special broadcast 'TOHO CINEMAS SHIBUYA' was broadcast live on the gigantic screens of Shibuya crossing, which is known to be one of the busiest crossings in the world, catching the eyes of locals and tourists.

Not only that, EXO also made surprise visits to TOWER RECORDS - Shibuya, the biggest record store in Japan, and to a pop-up store at a large department store in Shibuya, making the surrounding area overcrowded with local fans proving the popularity of EXO in Japan.

EXO
In the heart of Shibuya, a special shop by TOWER RECORDS has opened especially for EXO, where fans can purchase EXO's albums and limited goods, and view EXO's outfit from its music videos from January 25 until February 5.

EXO's member CHANYEOL has also posted a photo and video of himself in front of EXO's promotion truck for 'COUNTDOWN' in Shibuya on his social media account.

EXO
EXO will continue its 4th concert tour in Japan at Kyocera Dome in Osaka, Japan on February 23 and 24.

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS funE, 'real__pcy' Instagram, 'exo-jp' Official Website)

(SBS Star)     
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
공지사항 [채용] 마부작침 데이터 저널리스트 모집
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 박정훈|
  • 방송관련문의 02)2061-0006|
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의 02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbs@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호