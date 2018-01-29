[SBS Star] Red Velvet's 'Russian Roulette' MV to Reach 100M Views

K-pop girl group Red Velvet's 'Russian Roulette' music video have reached another milestone.On January 27 around 4PM KST, the music video have garnered 100 million view counts on YouTube, proving Red Velvet's ongoing popularity across the globe.Released back in 2016, 'Russian Roulette' has gained much love and popularity from all the fans as well as the general public for its catchy melody and unique concept.Meanwhile, Red Velvet is scheduled to make its comeback with repackaged album 'The Perfect Red Velvet', and the title track 'Bad Boy'.Until the album unveils today at 6PM KST, check out the pre-released teaser images here.(Credit= 'SMTOWN' YouTube, 'RedVelvet' Facebook)(SBS Star)