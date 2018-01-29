[SBS Star] Jun Ji Hyun Gave Birth to a Beautiful Baby on January 26!

One of the most renowned Korean actresses Jun Ji Hyun (Gianna Jun) gave birth to her second child on January 26 6PM KST.On January 26, her agency CultureDepot officially announced, "Jun Ji Hyun gave birth to her second son today at 6PM at one of the hospitals located in the center of Seoul."The agency added, "Right now Ji Hyun and her son are in good condition, and they are having some rest with the greatest joy. Thank you for those who relentlessly support her."Jun Ji Hyun married to a financer named Choi Joon-hyuk, the grandson of acclaimed Hanbok (Korean traditional clothes) designer Lee Young-hee.Her husband and actress Jun are the same age and saw their first child in 2015.After the drama 'Legend of the Blue Sea' on SBS and the movie 'Assassination' in 2016, Jun Ji Hyun took a break as an actress.Yet she has been consistently taken commercials for cosmetics and food businesses until recent days, and seems to actively shoot for her comeback after giving birth since she is one of the most influential actresses in Korea with her mega-hit dramas and movies.(Credit= SBS funE, 'CultureDepot' Official Website)(SBS Star)