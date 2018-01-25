SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Jung il woo Appears in the Movie 'The Discloser' Without Any Guarantee
[SBS Star] Jung il woo Appears in the Movie 'The Discloser' Without Any Guarantee

Korean actor Jung il woo made a brief, but powerful special appearance in the movie 'The Discloser'.

'The Discloser' is a story of a reporter and lieutenant colonel delving into military secrets to uncover the source of a corruption case.

It is the first-ever Korean film to disclose real stories of corruption in the military that actually happened in Korea.
Jung il wooThe actor is currently serving his alternative military service as a public service worker, and found the stories of the movie to be very meaningful.

The actor decided to appear in the movie without any guarantee in respect of the director, Hong Ki-seon, since 'The Discloser' is his posthumous work.

In the movie, he plays a role as the captain of the Air Force pilots, Kang Young-woo.

Kang Young-woo becomes suspicious of the supply in the parts of Air Force jets, and asks a lieutenant colonel, Park Dae-ik (Kim Sang Kyung), for help.
Jung il wooAlthough he has only appeared in the movie for a short time, he surely has caught the audience's attention, especially of female audience―with the perfect fit of the Air Force pilot uniform on him.

'The Discloser' has been released on January 24, and it is shown in movie theaters throughout Korea.

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS funE, 'jilwww' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
