[SBS Star] Wanna One's Comeback in March? Here's What the Agency Said
[SBS Star] Wanna One's Comeback in March? Here's What the Agency Said

작성 2018.01.25
Wanna One's Comeback in March? Here's What the Agency Said
Are you looking forward to Wanna One's comeback as well?

On January 25, a news outlet reported that 11-member boy group Wanna One will return with a new album in March.
Wanna OneThe exact comeback date has not been specified on the report, but presumably some time after '2018 PyeongChang Olympic & Paralympic Winter Games' which takes place on February 9 to 25.

The report also informed that Wanna One's comeback album is not a single, but a mini album or a full album.
Wanna OneIn response to the report, a source from YMC Entertainment commented, "There is nothing confirmed on Wanna One's comeback date, nor the album's format."
Wanna OneAs Wanna One members hinted their upcoming comeback several times during their recent fan meeting events, many fans are wondering the exact comeback schedule of the group.

Stay tuned for more updates.

(Credit= 'WannaOne_twt' Twitter)

(SBS Star) 
