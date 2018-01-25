SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] SEVENTEEN's Comeback Countdown Begins with Its Official Schedule
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] SEVENTEEN's Comeback Countdown Begins with Its Official Schedule

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.01.25 13:33 수정 2018.01.25 13:37 조회 재생수6
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] SEVENTEENs Comeback Countdown Begins with Its Official Schedule
K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN has officially announced their comeback schedule on January 25 via its social media account.

The schedule includes photos taken by the member THE 8, who is known to be an excellent photographer within the group.

SEVENTEENAccording to this release schedule, SEVENTEEN will be releasing three different official photos over three days beginning from January 26, followed by track list, highlight medley, and music video teasers until February 2.

Earlier this month, SEVENTEEN's management agency PLEDIS Entertainment confirmed the group's comeback with a special album on February 5.

The title of the album 'DIRECTOR'S CUT' has been announced on January 24 alongside its first concept photo.

The first concept photo was a photo taken of a shelf of tapes with covers that feature unit tracks of their latest album 'TEEN,AGE'.
SEVENTEENPLEDIS Entertainment noted that 'DIRECTOR'S CUT' is like the extension album of 'TEEN,AGE', and a special present for fans who has always been there for SEVENTEEN.

Prior to its comeback, SEVENTEEN is scheduled to have its second fan meeting 'SEVENTEEN in CARAT LAND' on February 2 and 3 at Jamsil Indoor Stadium, which the tickets were sold out immediately after the opening of sales.
SEVENTEEN
(Lee Narin, Credit= 'pledis_17' Twitter)

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
공지사항 [채용] 마부작침 데이터 저널리스트 모집
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 박정훈|
  • 방송관련문의 02)2061-0006|
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의 02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbs@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호