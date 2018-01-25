[SBS Star] SEVENTEEN's Comeback Countdown Begins with Its Official Schedule

K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN has officially announced their comeback schedule on January 25 via its social media account.The schedule includes photos taken by the member THE 8, who is known to be an excellent photographer within the group.According to this release schedule, SEVENTEEN will be releasing three different official photos over three days beginning from January 26, followed by track list, highlight medley, and music video teasers until February 2.Earlier this month, SEVENTEEN's management agency PLEDIS Entertainment confirmed the group's comeback with a special album on February 5.The title of the album 'DIRECTOR'S CUT' has been announced on January 24 alongside its first concept photo.The first concept photo was a photo taken of a shelf of tapes with covers that feature unit tracks of their latest album 'TEEN,AGE'.PLEDIS Entertainment noted that 'DIRECTOR'S CUT' is like the extension album of 'TEEN,AGE', and a special present for fans who has always been there for SEVENTEEN.Prior to its comeback, SEVENTEEN is scheduled to have its second fan meeting 'SEVENTEEN in CARAT LAND' on February 2 and 3 at Jamsil Indoor Stadium, which the tickets were sold out immediately after the opening of sales.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'pledis_17' Twitter)(SBS Star)