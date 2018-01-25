SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] WINNER Adds an Extra Show at Budokan for Its Japan Tour
[SBS Star] WINNER Adds an Extra Show at Budokan for Its Japan Tour

작성 2018.01.25
K-pop boy group WINNER will be performing at Japan's Nippon Budokan for the first time since its debut.

Budokan is one of the largest indoor arenas located in Tokyo, Japan with little over 14,000 seats.

A number of famous live music performances have taken place at Budokan in the past, including The Beatles, Mariah Carey, Avril Lavigne, TVXQ!, T-ARA and many more.

WINNER will mark its finale tour at Budokan on April 28 for its Japan tour 'WINNER JAPAN TOUR 2018'.

'WINNER JAPAN TOUR 2018' is scheduled to begin on February 10, which will take place in six different cities in Japan with 10 shows.

The tour at Budokan was not originally scheduled, but has been added on later as a response to its fans' request, because all tickets for other shows had been sold out.
WINNERThe group is planning to show some of new performances during its tour in Japan.

The leader KANG SEUNG YOON said, "Performing at Budokan is like a dream come true. I am delighted to be finally performing at Budokan. It is all due to the love and support from our fans. I am excited to show the melody of 'FATE NUMBER FOR' and 'OUR TWENTY FOR' to our fans. These are different genres of music to our usual songs, and obviously we will keep working hard to show new performances. I want us to all enjoy the warming live music."

Last year, WINNER has won the first place five times on music TV programs with its song 'REALLY REALLY', and ranked number one on iTunes chart in 21 different countries.
WINNERThe release of the song was made last April, but it is still sweeping the chart even until now.
 
'REALLY REALLY' is continuing to keep its position on top 100 chart on domestic music streaming sites since its release, and it has reached 100 million streams on January 4.

Following this news, WINNER posted a photo of all members holding up fan banners written, "We can only exist as WINNER, because there is INNER CIRCLE" on the group's official social media account.
WINNER(Lee Narin, Credit= 'yginnercircle' Twitter, 'WINNER' YouTube)

(SBS Star)    
