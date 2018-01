A mega-hit K-pop solo artist CHUNGHA from the program 'Produce 101' and girl group unit I.O.I, is back with 'Roller Coaster'.On January 23 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', CHUNGHA performed her new title song and once again showed her perfect performance as a solo artist.'Roller Coaster', which is the title track of her new album 'Offset', is referring to the feelings of love like the roller coaster ride. The unstable emotions of love with a lot of ups and downs work as an allegory to her song.If you have not checked CHUNGHA's 'Roller Coaster', watch the video now!(Credit= SBS MTV 'The Show')(SBS Star)