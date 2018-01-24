SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] TWICE Breaks the Record with 'Heart Shaker' Once Again
작성 2018.01.24 14:49 조회 재생수16
K-pop girl group TWICE's 'Heart Shaker' has exceeded 100 million views on YouTube, the largest video-sharing website in the world, making it the first ever K-pop girl group to reach 100 million views 7 times in a row.
twice'KNOCK KNOCK', 'SIGNAL' and 'LIKEY' are among TWICE's other music videos to reach the 100 million view mark.

TWICE's 'Heart Shaker' is the title track of its 'Merry & Happy' repackage album and its music video reached 100 million views on January 22, approximately at 1:50 AM KST, which is just over 41 days after its release on December 11.

'Heart Shaker' is previously known to have generated 10 million views only 21 hours 52 minutes after the release of the music video.
TWICENot only that, TWICE also has several other amazing records on YouTube.

The group's music videos of 'CHEER UP' and 'Like OHH-AHH' reached 2 million views, and 'TT' reached 3 million views last year.

Meanwhile, TWICE has released its second single album 'Candy Pop' in Japan on January 7, which has topped the chart on LINE MUSIC right after the release.

TWICE turned into anime characters in the music video of 'Candy Pop', and it has currently reached 17 million views on YouTube.
TWICETWICE has started 'TWICE SHOWCASE LIVE TOUR 2018' in Japan since January 19, and will continue its tour in 6 different cities in Japan until February 1.

ONCE! Make sure to keep watching 'Heart Shaker' for more views!
 

Also, don't forget to watch 'Candy Pop'!
 

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS funE, 'jypentertainment' YouTube, 'TWICE JAPAN OFFICIAL YouTube Channel' YouTube)

(SBS Star)      
