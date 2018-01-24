[SBS Star] BoA Criticizes SM's Choreography Style?

K-pop artist BoA, who is currently gearing up for her comeback, candidly shared her thoughts on SM Entertainment's directing style.On January 23 aired episode of BoA's web reality show 'Keyword #BoA', BoA held a meeting with staff members and music video director.During the meeting, the director asked the question "Why BoA now?", and mentioned that there is a need to remind people why they should listen to BoA's music again.BoA agreed with director and said, "I always thought about how to pull out something new, as BoA's not fresh to the public. We need to embrace outsiders' perspective."Then BoA shared her thoughts and creative ideas about her comeback choreography.She commented, "There are dances that make people think that they're cool versus dances that look fun and easy to try out. But our agency always ends with people thinking that dance is 'cool', especially me.", suggesting that choreography should be easily remembered and appealing to the public, rather than being difficult.BoA said, "Choreographers make difficult dance moves once they hear that it's for me. It isn't simple like the ones for girl groups, and they say it's because I can handle it."She continued, "But I think we need to break this stereotype. I became so distant from mass appeal at some point, so I want to find the balance."SHINee's KEY, who was sitting in the meeting room expressed his admiration for BoA and commented, "It's always hard to find a middle ground between being artistic and being trendy. It is widely known that BoA's meticulous on her projects. But she has her own beliefs and flexibility at the same time."Meanwhile, BoA is scheduled to make her comeback with a new single 'NEGA DOLA' on January 31.(Credit= SM C&C 'Keyword#BoA', 'boa.smtown' Facebook)(SBS Star)