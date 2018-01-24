SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BoA Criticizes SM's Choreography Style?
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] BoA Criticizes SM's Choreography Style?

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.01.24 11:15 조회 재생수17
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BoA Criticizes SMs Choreography Style?
K-pop artist BoA, who is currently gearing up for her comeback, candidly shared her thoughts on SM Entertainment's directing style.

On January 23 aired episode of BoA's web reality show 'Keyword #BoA', BoA held a meeting with staff members and music video director.
Keyword BoADuring the meeting, the director asked the question "Why BoA now?", and mentioned that there is a need to remind people why they should listen to BoA's music again.
Keyword BoABoA agreed with director and said, "I always thought about how to pull out something new, as BoA's not fresh to the public. We need to embrace outsiders' perspective."

Then BoA shared her thoughts and creative ideas about her comeback choreography.
Keyword BoAShe commented, "There are dances that make people think that they're cool versus dances that look fun and easy to try out. But our agency always ends with people thinking that dance is 'cool', especially me.", suggesting that choreography should be easily remembered and appealing to the public, rather than being difficult.
Keyword BoABoA said, "Choreographers make difficult dance moves once they hear that it's for me. It isn't simple like the ones for girl groups, and they say it's because I can handle it."

She continued, "But I think we need to break this stereotype. I became so distant from mass appeal at some point, so I want to find the balance."
Keyword BoASHINee's KEY, who was sitting in the meeting room expressed his admiration for BoA and commented, "It's always hard to find a middle ground between being artistic and being trendy. It is widely known that BoA's meticulous on her projects. But she has her own beliefs and flexibility at the same time."

Meanwhile, BoA is scheduled to make her comeback with a new single 'NEGA DOLA' on January 31.

(Credit= SM C&C 'Keyword#BoA', 'boa.smtown' Facebook)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
공지사항 [채용] 마부작침 데이터 저널리스트 모집
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 박정훈|
  • 방송관련문의 02)2061-0006|
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의 02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbs@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호