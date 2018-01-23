SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] gugudan Makes the Perfect Transition as White vs. Black Cat Women!
[SBS Star] gugudan Makes the Perfect Transition as White vs. Black Cat Women!

작성 2018.01.23
K-pop girl group gugudan has released its concept films for all members for their upcoming comeback on January 31.

On January 22, gugudan has posted visual spoiler concept films featuring them shooting for their album cover on their official social media platforms.

gugudan, returning with their second single album 'Act.4 Cait Sith', are getting the fans' hopes up even more after the release of their previous teaser images since January 19.
gugudanThe concept films were released in the order of SOYEE, SEJEONG, NAYOUNG, HYEYEON, HAEBIN, MIMI, SALLY, MINA, and they all have successfully pulled off the innocent concept of the day with white dresses on, as well as the classy concept of the night with black dresses on.

Since this upcoming album will take inspiration from the story of 'Puss in Boots', gugudan has become perfect cat women for this album by wearing a pair of long boots, broad-brimmed hat with a feather on the side.gugudangugudan's title track 'The Boots' will be available via Melon, Genie, Naver Music, and other domestic music streaming sites from January 31, 6 PM KST.

The highlight medley of 'The Boots' is expected to be released on January 25 via gugudan's official Naver V LIVE and YouTube.

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS funE, 'gu9udan' Facebook)

(SBS Star) 
