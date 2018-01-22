[SBS Star] BoA to Confirm the Release of a New Single and Mini Album!

K-pop artist BoA will make a comeback with new songs in 2018.According to SM Entertainment, BoA will return with a new single 'NEGA DOLA' on January 31, which will be available via Melon, Genie, Naver Music, and other domestic music streaming sites from 6PM KST.'NEGA DOLA' is a hip-hop-influenced dance song featuring a blend of Latin-flavored guitar sounds and synths, while it lyrically touches upon concerns of a woman struggling due to an obsessive man.After releasing the new single at the end of January, BoA will be releasing her mini album in February. The date is yet to be confirmed.BoA has recently filmed her first-ever reality show, 'Keyword#BoA' with SHINee's KEY. The show will feature the production process of BoA's new album as well as her personal life.The first episode was broadcast at 11AM KST on V LIVE and NAVER TV on January 22. It is also scheduled to broadcast every Sunday on XtvN beginning January 28.Make sure to check it out!(Narin Lee, Credit= SBS funE, 'boa.smtown' Facebook, SM C&C 'Keyword#BoA')(SBS Star)