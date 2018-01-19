[SBS Star] EXO Members to Share Their Memorable Trip to Dubai!

K-pop boy group EXO recently made their very first visit to Dubai.On January 16 local time, EXO members attended the Dubai Fountain Show, as this year's show features EXO's latest hit 'Power'.EXO received much praise and recognition from local media, and the members shared their blissful moments during their trip to Dubai.First of all, CHANYEOL shared a photo of EXO watching the fountain show and wrote, "I am so proud of us".Seven members of EXO were also spotted in front of Dubai's landmark Burj Khalifa in sleek suits.SEHUN and BAEKHYUN also shared the photos of EXO riding a kart at Dubai's sand dunes.Check out their photos above!(Credit= 'real__pcy' 'oohsehun' 'baekhyunee_exo' Instagram, 'weareoneEXO' Facebook)(SBS Star)