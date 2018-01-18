[SBS Star] Seohyun to Share Real Reason Why She Left SM

K-pop girl group Girls' Generation member Seohyun opened up about her recent departure from SM Entertainment.On January 17 aired episode of JTBC's 'Let's Eat Dinner Together', Seohyun made an appearance with actor Ji Hyun Woo.During the episode, Seohyun talked about her decision to leave SM Entertainment, where she took part in more than 10 years.Seohyun said, "We (Girls' Generation) have been together for more than 10 years. All the members have discussed many things and we all have our different dreams. Of course our dream as a group still remains."When the MC asked about her dream, Seohyun shared, "I want to leave an independent life. I tried my best as a celebrity Seohyun but I think I don't have much experience as Seo Ju Hyun."She continued, "I am almost 30 already, so I think about many things in my life. I wanted to look back on my life and contemplate what I really want."After departing SM Entertainment, Seohyun is currently focusing more on her career as an actress.(Credit= JTBC 'Let's Eat Dinner Together', 'girlsgeneration' Facebook)(SBS Star)