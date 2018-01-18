SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Seohyun to Share Real Reason Why She Left SM
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Seohyun to Share Real Reason Why She Left SM

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.01.18 14:14 조회 재생수404
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Seohyun to Share Real Reason Why She Left SM
K-pop girl group Girls' Generation member Seohyun opened up about her recent departure from SM Entertainment.
SeohyunOn January 17 aired episode of JTBC's 'Let's Eat Dinner Together', Seohyun made an appearance with actor Ji Hyun Woo.

During the episode, Seohyun talked about her decision to leave SM Entertainment, where she took part in more than 10 years.
SeohyunSeohyun said, "We (Girls' Generation) have been together for more than 10 years. All the members have discussed many things and we all have our different dreams. Of course our dream as a group still remains."
SeohyunWhen the MC asked about her dream, Seohyun shared, "I want to leave an independent life. I tried my best as a celebrity Seohyun but I think I don't have much experience as Seo Ju Hyun."
SeohyunShe continued, "I am almost 30 already, so I think about many things in my life. I wanted to look back on my life and contemplate what I really want."

After departing SM Entertainment, Seohyun is currently focusing more on her career as an actress.

(Credit= JTBC 'Let's Eat Dinner Together', 'girlsgeneration' Facebook)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 박정훈|
  • 방송관련문의 02)2061-0006|
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의 02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbs@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호