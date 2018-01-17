[SBS Star] IU Arranged Red Velvet's Fan Meeting Only for Her Manager!

Korean singer-songwriter IU gave her manager an unforgettable memory.On January 15 released episode of IU's online variety show 'IU TV', IU visited Cheongju for her concert.During her rehearsal, IU recalled the time when she won 'Best Album of the Year' award at '2017 Melon Music Awards'.At the backstage of the award ceremony, IU arranged a mini fan meeting of Red Velvet for her manager, who is known to be a huge fan of Red Velvet.Then IU said to her manager, "It was like your birthday that day."IU's manager responded, "It felt as if my life was reset to the beginning."IU continued teasing her manager, "Red Velvet members know your existence!" making her manager to blush.Then she jokingly added, "You got the chance to take photos with them. Aren't you so lucky to be my manager?" and laughed together.(Credit= '이지금 IU' YouTube)(SBS Star)