[SBS Star] Park Bo Gum to Share about College Graduation & Future Plans

Korean actor Park Bo Gum shared about his life updates during his recent interview.On January 15, VOGUE Taiwan posted its exclusive interview clip with Park Bo Gum, who will be featured as the magazine's February issue cover model.During the interview, Park Bo Gum talked about what he has been up to.Park said, "I'm currently a college student and I'm in my last semester. As I will be graduating soon, I have been diligently attending classes. My graduation is in this February."As for his career as an actor, Park Bo Gum said, "I have been contemplating what type of project to choose. I've been navigating many projects including movies. I will show you an improved version of myself soon."Lastly, Park Bo Gum shared about his passion for food, saying, "Eating is very important. I ate a lot before this shooting as well. Since I really enjoy eating, I think I invest a lot of time to eat well."Check out more from the interview clip below.(Credit= 'VOGUE Taiwan' YouTube)(SBS Star)