SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Taeyeon Encourages Lee Hi after Her Emotional 'Breathe' Performance
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Taeyeon Encourages Lee Hi after Her Emotional 'Breathe' Performance

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.01.12 14:35 조회 재생수274
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Taeyeon Encourages Lee Hi after Her Emotional Breathe Performance
K-pop girl group Girls' Generation's member Taeyeon talked about Lee Hi's tearful performance at 'The 32nd Golden Disc Awards'.
TaeyeonOn January 11, Taeyeon held a live stream via her Intagram to interact with her fans after the award ceremony.

During her live stream, Taeyeon mentioned about Lee Hi's 'Breathe' performance at the event, which was a tribute stage to late Jonghyun.
TaeyeonTaeyeon said, "When Lee Hi was singing, I wanted to be right next to her to comfort her."

She continued, "At the moment, the distance between us felt so big. I wanted to give a pat on her back for showing such a great performance. I was thankful to her."
Lee HiLee HiOn the same day, Lee Hi was unable to hold back her emotions and teared up during her 'Breathe' stage at 'The 32nd Golden Disc Awards'.

The song 'Breathe' was written and composed by Jonghyun, which he gave Lee Hi as a present.
Lee HiIn the audience, Taeyeon was also spotted trying to hold back her emotions while watching her stage.

(Credit= 'Taeyeon_ss' Instagram, JTBC 'The 32nd Golden Disc Awards')

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 박정훈|
  • 방송관련문의 02)2061-0006|
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의 02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbs@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호