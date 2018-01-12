[SBS Star] Taeyeon Encourages Lee Hi after Her Emotional 'Breathe' Performance

K-pop girl group Girls' Generation's member Taeyeon talked about Lee Hi's tearful performance at 'The 32nd Golden Disc Awards'.On January 11, Taeyeon held a live stream via her Intagram to interact with her fans after the award ceremony.During her live stream, Taeyeon mentioned about Lee Hi's 'Breathe' performance at the event, which was a tribute stage to late Jonghyun.Taeyeon said, "When Lee Hi was singing, I wanted to be right next to her to comfort her."She continued, "At the moment, the distance between us felt so big. I wanted to give a pat on her back for showing such a great performance. I was thankful to her."On the same day, Lee Hi was unable to hold back her emotions and teared up during her 'Breathe' stage at 'The 32nd Golden Disc Awards'.The song 'Breathe' was written and composed by Jonghyun, which he gave Lee Hi as a present.In the audience, Taeyeon was also spotted trying to hold back her emotions while watching her stage.(Credit= 'Taeyeon_ss' Instagram, JTBC 'The 32nd Golden Disc Awards')(SBS Star)