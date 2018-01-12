[SBS Star] Park Hyung Sik & BTS V Video Calling Park Seo Jun?

Korean actor Park Hyung Sik and boy group BTS' V reunited backstage.On January 11, the two stars both attended 'The 32nd Golden Disc Awards', which took place at KINTEX, Ilsan.After the award ceremony, Park Hyung Sik uploaded a photo of him with V on his Instagram.Along with the photo, Park wrote, "I met the world's most handsome man. He is good-looking in real life. I'm getting more envious, so I'm going to stop here."Park Hyung Sik and V co-starred in 2016 drama 'Hwarang', and they video called Park Seo Jun, who also starred in the drama together.Park posted a screenshot of their video call and added, "We can't forget about our hyung(Park Seo Jun)!".V's BTS received the Grand Prize, while Park Hyung Sik and Park Seo Jun attended the award ceremony as presenters on two separate days.(Credit= 'phs1116' Instagram, KBS2 'Hwarang' Official Website)(SBS Star)