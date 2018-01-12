SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Park Hyung Sik & BTS V Video Calling Park Seo Jun?
Korean actor Park Hyung Sik and boy group BTS' V reunited backstage.

On January 11, the two stars both attended 'The 32nd Golden Disc Awards', which took place at KINTEX, Ilsan.

After the award ceremony, Park Hyung Sik uploaded a photo of him with V on his Instagram.
Park Hyung Sik, V, Park Seo JunAlong with the photo, Park wrote, "I met the world's most handsome man. He is good-looking in real life. I'm getting more envious, so I'm going to stop here."

▶ [SBS Star] BTS V Tops 'The Most Handsome Face' List
Park Hyung Sik, V, Park Seo JunPark Hyung Sik and V co-starred in 2016 drama 'Hwarang', and they video called Park Seo Jun, who also starred in the drama together.
Park Hyung Sik, V, Park Seo JunPark posted a screenshot of their video call and added, "We can't forget about our hyung(Park Seo Jun)!".
Park Hyung Sik, V, Park Seo JunV's BTS received the Grand Prize, while Park Hyung Sik and Park Seo Jun attended the award ceremony as presenters on two separate days.

(Credit= 'phs1116' Instagram, KBS2 'Hwarang' Official Website) 

(SBS Star) 
