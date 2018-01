Aoyama District is known for cute cafes, the 'Song-Song' couple were also seen enjoying coffee there.One lucky fan who bumped into the couple received their autographs as well.The fan commented, "Song Hye Kyo and Song Joong-ki were holding each other's hands tightly."It was reported that the couple enjoyed dating in Japan before marriage, and Song Joong-ki even proposed to Song Hye Kyo in Tokyo last year.(Credit= 'MoreForms Media' YouTube, SBS funE)(SBS Star)