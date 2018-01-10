[SBS Star] SEVENTEEN to Make Its Comeback in February

K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN is coming back with a special album!Earlier this week, there has been a rumor regarding SEVENTEEN making its comeback soon.In response to the rumor, SEVENTEEN's management agency PLEDIS Entertainment confirmed the group's comeback on January 10.The agency revealed, "SEVENTEEN is currently preparing its comeback album. It is expected to be released some time in early February."The exact comeback date has not been confirmed yet.This will mark SEVENTEEN's comeback in approximately three months since their second full album 'TEEN, AGE' back in November.Stay tuned for more updates.(Credit= 'pledis_17' Twitter)(SBS Star)