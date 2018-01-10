[SBS Star] Kyulkyung Leaving PRISTIN? Agency Denies the Rumor

K-pop girl group PRISTIN's management agency responded to Kyulkyung's departing rumor.Recently, there has been a rumor spreading online that the Chinese member of PRISTIN is leaving the group.On January 9, PRISTIN's management agency PLEDIS Entertainment officially denied the rumor.The agency stated, "The rumors being spread online regarding PRISTIN's Kyulkyung are baseless."Kyulkyung debuted as a member of project group called I.O.I, and she debuted as a member of PRISTIN after I.O.I's disbandment.She is currently serving as a dance mentor on a Chinese survival program 'Idol Producer', which is scheduled to air its first episode on January 19.(Credit= 'PLEDISPRISTIN' Facebook)(SBS Star)