Korean actor Gong Yoo and actress Jung Yu-mi shrouded in marriage rumors.On January 9, a netizen of an online community posted, "Gong Yoo is getting married. He made a (wedding) reservation at a hotel yesterday, and I heard someone working there leaked the information. The wedding is with Jung Yu-mi."In response to the marriage rumors, Gong Yoo and Jung Yu-mi's management agency Management Soop released an official statement.The agency stated, "We are releasing this statement regarding the rumor that is spreading online right now. The rumors about Gong Yoo and Jung Yu-mi are completely false."It added, "From this moment forward, we will be taking legal actions against the spread of rumors and malicious comments."The labelmates Gong Yoo and Jung Yu-mi co-starred in the films 'SILENCED' (2011) and 'TRAIN TO BUSAN' (2016) together.(Credit= 'Management Soop' Official Website)(SBS Star)