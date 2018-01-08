[SBS Star] VIDEO: MOMOLAND's Cutest Comeback with 'BBoom BBoom'

K-pop girl group MOMOLAND is back with 'BBoom Boom'!On January 7 aired episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', MOMOLAND made an appearance and performed to its comeback track 'BBoom BBoom'.'BBoom BBoom' is the title track of MOMOLAND's third mini-album 'GREAT!', which includes 6 tracks in total.For the stage, nine MOMOLAND members dressed up in denim shirts, white ballet tutus and shorts, showing off the group's cheerful yet lovely image.Check out MOMOLAND's exclusive interview clip and 'BBoom BBoom' performance at SBS 'Inkigayo' above!(Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)