[SBS Star] Park Shin Hye's Lovely Winter Greetings to Fans!

Beloved Korean actress Park Shin Hye sent a new-year message to her fans.On January 4, Park Shin Hye posted several photos of herself on her Instagram.Along with the photos, Park Shin Hye wrote a caption that reads, "Today is said to be colder than yesterday! Dress warm everyone!"She continued, "There are many people around me who caught a cold these days. Please take care of yourself not to catch a cold!".In the photos posted, Park Shin Hye was seen all warmed up in a black parka.The actress showed various poses in front of the camera, showing her lovely, cute charm.After her recent film 'Heart Blackened', Park Shin Hye is currently taking a break, looking for her next project.(Credit= 'ssinz7' Instagram)(SBS Star)