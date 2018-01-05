SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Kang Ha Neul's New Military Photos Released

작성 2018.01.05
New photos of Korean actor Kang Ha Neul, who is currently serving the army, have revealed.

On December 30, actor Choi Jung Hun shared some photos of himself with Kang Ha Neul on his Instagram.
Kang Ha NeulIn one photo, actor Choi smiled in front of the camera with Kang Ha Neul, while holding a peace sign.
Kang Ha NeulIn another photo, Kang Ha Neul showed off his masculine charm by saluting to the camera while wearing his military uniform.

The two actors are reportedly best friends, and they starred in 2015 film 'DongJu; The Portrait of A Poet' together.
Kang Ha NeulKang Ha NeulKang Ha Neul enlisted in the military back in September, and is currently serving as military police officer of Korea's Capital Defense Command.
Kang Ha NeulHe is expected to be discharged from the army on June 10, 2019.

(Credit= '890326cm' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
